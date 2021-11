BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Boys and Girls Club will be hosting a COVID vaccine clinic Monday afternoon for children ages 5 and up.

The club says any child is welcome and no insurance fee is required. These vaccine clinics are scheduled to run until the end of February.

Monday's clinic is from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Armstrong Youth Center on Niles Street.

And Tuesday residents can head to the Lamont Boys and Girls Club from 4:30-7:30 p.m.