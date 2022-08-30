Watch Now
Brews on the Mountain Beer and Wine Festival set for Tehachapi

Posted at 12:45 PM, Aug 30, 2022
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District is hosting its 2nd annual Brews on the Mountain Beer and Wine Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17th.

The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. at West Park. Tickets are on sale now on the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District's website.

General tickets are $50. VIP tickets are $75 and include early entry at 11 a.m., an entry t-shirt, and a keepsake tasting glass. Designated driver tickets are $15.

The second annual event will feature more than a dozen Tehachapi breweries and wineries, live music, and food from restaurants available for purchase.

Some of wineries/breweries include:

  • Westlane Brewing
  • Local Craft Beer
  • Mountain Brewing Company
  • Tehachapi Winery
  • Triassic Vineyards
  • Rancho De Los Viajeros Vineyards

Restaurants include P-Dubs Brew Pub, Kikis Takos, Get it Twisted, and the Poke Express.

Proceeds from the event go to support TVRPD’s youth programs.

