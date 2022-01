BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bring Back The Kern is hosting a trash cleanup event on Saturday, Jan. 15th.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those interested in cleanup should wear gloves, warm clothes, and sturdy shoes. People are also advised to bring water.

The meeting site is at 2436 Oak St.

Those interested in donating to Bring Back The Kern can bring a box of heavy duty trash bags. You can RSVP here.