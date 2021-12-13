Brit Floyd to recreate Pink Floyd experience at Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you're seeking a recreation of a Pink Floyd live show, you no longer need to wish you were here.

Brit Floyd is bringing the Pink Floyd experience to the Bakersfield Fox Theater on June 25th, 2022.

Tickets go on sale online at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16th. You can get you tickets early with the code "FLOYDFOX22" starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15th.

The tribute show will feature selection from Floyd's "The Wall," "The Dark Side of the Moon," "Wish You Were Here," "Animals," "The Division Bell," and a 23-minute note-for-note performance of the iconic song, "Echoes." "Echoes" is from Pink Floyd's 1971 album "Meddle."

Brit Floyd have performed more than 1,000 shows since launching in 2011 in Liverpool, England. The group recreates the spectacle of the final 1994 Pink Floyd tour.