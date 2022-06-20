Budweiser Pavilion lineup for Kern County fair announced

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The lineup for this year's Kern County Fair Budweiser Pavilion concerts were announced Monday and include X Ambassadors, Ginuwine, and Plain White T's.

The Kern County Fair runs from Wednesday, Sept. 21st, through Sunday, Oct. 2nd.

The concerts kick off with singer/songwriter and multi instrumentalist Hunter Hayes on Wednesday, Sept. 21st.

Country singer/songwriter Russell Dickerson is next up on Thursday, Sept. 22nd. Dickerson is best known for the songs "Yours," "Blue Tacoma," "Every Little Thing," and "Love You Like I Used To."

If '70s funk is more your style, Ohio Players has you covered on Friday, Sept. 23rd. Ohio Players are well known for their hits "Love Rollercoaster," "Fire" and "Funky Worm." The Red Hot Chili Peppers even covered ""Love Rollercoaster" for the "Beavis and Butt-Head Do America" soundtrack.

The X Ambassadors hit the stage Saturday, Sept. 24th. The rock band's hits include "Renegades," "Jungle," and "Unsteady."

The iconic Ramon Ayala y Sus Bravos Del Norte brings accordion-centered songs on Sunday, Sept. 25th. Ayala has been a staple on the music scene for more than 40 years.

Bruno Mars cover band 24K Magic busts out the dance moves and hits on Monday, Sept. 26th.

Christian musician Phil Wickham comes to the stage on Tuesday, Sept. 27th. The San Diego native has released nine albums and platinum-certified single "This is Amazing Grace."

Country musician Ashley McBryde will play Wednesday, Sept. 28th. The Arkansas born McBryde had a top 20 hit with "One Night Standards" in 2019.

Country singer Dylan Scott is set to play Thursday, Sept. 29th. Scott's self-titled debut album is certified gold and features "My Girl" and "Hooked."

If you're a fan of the TV show "Parks and Recreation," you're probably familiar with Ginuwine. The R&B singer had a slew of platinum albums in the late '90s and early 2000s and played himself a couple of times on the NBC hit.

Popular rock band Plain White T's take the stage Saturday, Oct. 1st. The Grammy nominated band had a number one hit "Hey There Delilah" in 2006.