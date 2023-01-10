'Buying Her': Documentary looks at sex trafficking from a different perspective

Magdalene Hope in Bakersfield has been fighting human trafficking since 2009. Now, they are partnering with Magic Lantern Pictures to bring a brand new film to Bakersfield, "Buying Her." The goal is to bring awareness to the people involved in the sex trafficking industry. The premiere is in observance of Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

At the Fox Theater in downtown Bakersfield on Monday, residents got to attend an exclusive screening of the documentary "Buying Her," as well as an opportunity to participate in a Q & A panel after the film with local advocates currently fighting against sex trafficking in Kern County.

Doug Bennett, founder of Magdalene Hope, says they promote an awareness piece every January to inform the public about the human trafficking industry. He says "Buying Her" brings a new perspective that could help reduce the demand for the women and girls who are routinely trafficked, bought and sold for sex.

"Sex trafficking is the second fastest growing crime in the world, and so we want to highlight this film. There's never been a film that's been shot about the men, their psyche, their mind, what they go through when they go to purchase a woman, so this is the first film ever made," said Bennett. "It took my friend 10 years to make it. We've partnered with this organization several times, showing several other films here in Bakersfield, but I truly believe this is the most important film that we've ever shown in the city."

Experts estimate that nearly 25 million people are victims of human trafficking around the world, with almost 5 million of those being sex trafficking victims. Bennett says that as laws get closer to legalizing prostitution, more victims of human trafficking are at risk.

If you or someone you know is being held against their will and you believe you can safely do so, please contact Magdalene Hope for help. You can call 661-808-4673, or text 'HELP' to 233733 (BE FREE).