Cal State Bakersfield kicks off winter warmth drive

BAKERSFIELD, calif. (KERO) — We are just shy of a month away from the official start of winter and local students are collecting warm clothing in anticipation of the temperature dropping.

A winter warmth holiday drive kicks off Monday. Cal State Bakersfield is asking for a number of items to help keep community members warm including gloves or mittens, fuzzy warm socks, hand warmers, scarves, and beanies.

The drive runs until Monday Dec.6th.

You can drop off your donations at the CSUB food pantry which opens at 10 a.m. Monday.