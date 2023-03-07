Watch Now
California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Office to hold free Start Smart class for teens

Posted at 8:39 AM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 11:39:46-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is inviting prospective teenage drivers and their parents or guardians to its Start Smart program class on Tues, March 14.

The two-hour-long, no-cost class discusses important issues such as safe driving habits, the consequences of poor choices behind the wheel, and tips on how to avoid a crash.

The class will start at 6 p.m. at the CHP Bakersfield Office on Compagnoni Street.

For more information or to register for the class, call (661) 396-6600. At least one parent or guardian is required to attend with the student.

