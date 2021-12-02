California Highway Patrol hosts 11th annual Chips for Kids toy drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol's 11th annual Chips for Kids toy drive kicked off Thursday morning. The agency is not just keeping our roadways safe but also making sure no child is forgotten this Christmas.

"We usually collect anywhere from 4,000 to 6,000 toys and so this year we're hoping to do the same. We know that there is a lot of need out there in our community and so the highway patrol, we want to be that conduit for people if they want to give back to the community we want to be able to help them out," Robert Rodriguez said.

California Highway Patrol Officer Robert Rodriguez says it's the 11th year CHP has hosted the event and is collecting new and unwrapped toys, clothes, socks, blankets, and more for kids and teenagers ages 16 and younger.

"Older kids, they usually want something they can use on a daily basis like a blanket or a sweater or shaving kit for guys but just something that a teenager can use on a daily basis," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says donations benefit kids locally.

"We're going to distribute them later on this month. All the toys that we collect stay here in Kern County," Rodriguez said.

Donations are being collected until 6pm Thursday in Downtown Bakersfield on the corner of 28th Street and Chester Avenue and if you are unable to donate today, toys are accepted through December 17th at the CHP office on Compagnoni Street and all Walgreens stores.