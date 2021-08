BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California Highway Patrol will host a free child car seat check on Saturday. The free check is by appointment only.

Trained technicians will inspect car seats to make sure its properly installed and that it is the appropriate size for the child.

Parents are encouraged to bring their children to make sure the car seat fits properly.

The event will be held at Bakersfield CHP Office at 9855 Compagnoni St.

To make an appointment, call 661-396-6600.