California State University Bakersfield hosts Giving Day fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California State University Bakersfield (CSUB) will host its third annual Giving Day fundraiser on Thursday, October 6th.

The university says the 24-hour fundraising event is an opportunity for the community to give to their students in any area they see fit, from school programs to resources. This year, CSUB aims to surpass 700 donors, a few more than the 693 donors who contributed last year.

Giving Day will happen all day and ends at 11:59 p.m. For more information, visit GivingDay.CSUB.edu.