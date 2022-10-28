Watch Now
California State University Bakersfield to hold Party in the Park fundraiser

California State University Bakersfield (CSUB), Bakersfield, August 23, 2021
Posted at 8:09 AM, Oct 28, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California State University Bakersfield (CSUB) Alumni Association will host a Halloween celebration on Friday, October 28th. The event is called Party in the Park and it will take place at CSUB's Alumni Park.

Officials from CSUB say alumni and friends have the opportunity to reconnect at what will be the 25th anniversary of this community-favorite event. Proceeds from the event will help raise money for scholarships, mentoring, and other alumni programs at the Bakersfield university.

23ABC is a proud sponsor of this event and anchor Mike Hart will be emceeing the event.

