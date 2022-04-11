CALM seeks volunteers for Spring Fling

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California Living Museum is seeking volunteers for its Spring Fling event.

Those interested in volunteering can register through their online portal, call 661-872-2256 or email volunteer@kern.org.

The event is set to start Tuesday, April 12th and run through Saturday, April 16th. It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features fun-filled activities and three daily Keeper Chats. The Central Valley Children’s Railroad will be available for rides from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Admission for children 3-12 years of age is $3 and tickets for unlimited train rides are $2 per person.

Hunsaker Brothers will have lunches available to buy or guests can bring their own picnic lunch.

CALM is located 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway, between Lake Ming and Hart Park.