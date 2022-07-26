CALM's annual Ice Cream Zoofari set for Aug. 20

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Living Museum is set to host its annual Ice Cream Zoofari on Saturday, Aug. 20th.

CALM's event from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. will feature "Zoosicles” given to animals including bears, mountain lions and California condors.

Guests can also join in on the fun by building their own ice cream sundae or having a cone, fruit bar, or root beer float.

Tickets for CALM members are $10 for adults and $8 for children 3 to 12 years old. Non-member tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children 3 to 12 years old.

Admission includes zoo entrance, free rides on the Central California Children’s Railroad, and ice cream.

All proceeds from the event and Zoosicle sponsorship will benefit CALM’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Program.