Calvary Bakersfield to hold Back-To-School Summerfest event, backpack giveaway

Backpacks and school supplies are available while stocks last. Calvary Bakersfield suggests that guests arrive on time to receive free items.
23ABC
Posted at 8:14 AM, Aug 07, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — To address the need for school supplies for Kern County students, Calvary Bakersfield will hold a Back-To-School Summerfest event and school supply giveaway on Sat, Aug 12.

According to Calvary Bakersfield, the Back-To-School Summerfest "is a free event aimed at supporting students and families in the Bakersfield community" held in partnership with Vision y Compromiso. The event features carnival games and prizes, music, food provided by local sponsors of the event, and a backpack and school supply giveaway.

"As we prepare for the new school year, we want to provide families in East Bakersfield with the resources and support they need for a successful academic journey," said Daisy Calderon, Event Coordinator for Calvary Bakersfield. "The Back-To-School Summerfest is a celebration of community unity and a way to uplift our children as they embark on a new chapter of learning."

The Back-To-School Summerfest will be held at Calvary Bakersfield on Niles Street from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

