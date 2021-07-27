Campout Against Cancer holding a kick-off event Tuesday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Cancer Foundation is holding the kick-off for its Campout Against Cancer Tuesday night.

The Campout Against Cancer is a local event that helps raise funds for cancer patients. Over the last seven years, the event has raised over $3 million. The event itself helps honor cancer survivors as well as remember those who have been lost.

Among the festivities are a car show, run/walk, music, and a corn hole tournament.

The event takes place November 6th and 7th at Kasier Permanente Sports Village.

The kick-off event takes place Tuesday, July 27th at 5:30 p.m. at Upstart Village located at 201 New Stine Rd. Suite. It will include introductions, a team challenge demonstration, information on how to become a part of Campout, and a bingo fundraiser.