CAP-K is offering free income tax filing assistance to qualifying Kern County residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Filing taxes can be a challenging task for some to pull through on their own, but the Community Action Partnership of Kern County wants to make it just a little easier.

For the younger generation, the older generation, and all the generations in the middle, filing taxes can seem like a complicated 30-step process. With the right assistance from the right connections, it can be a lot easier than most people might expect.

James Burger, Outreach and Advocacy Event Coordinator for CAP-K, says the organization will prepare an individual's taxes free of charge, and also assist with applying for any applicable tax breaks, refunds, or rebates.

"The public can call 2-1-1, set up an appointment now until the end of tax season, and they just need to bring the regular things anyone would bring to a regular tax appointment," explained Burger.

Burger adds that while the program will benefit younger people, it's open to anyone who has a low income.

According to Burger, this tax filing assistance program wouldn't be possible without the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program, which relies on community volunteers to come and help others complete their tax forms.

In addition to helping people complete their taxes, VITA Program volunteers can also help file for things like the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit, and other credits that might be available to filers.