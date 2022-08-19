Capital Dental Group to host blood drive benefiting Houchin Blood bank

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Capital Dental Group is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, Aug. 24th, that will benefit Houchin Community Blood Bank and donors will have a chance to win a Chromebook.

The blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and donors will be entered into a raffle to win a Chromebook, courtesy of Houchin.

“This past year, our community, as well as the nation, has experienced severe blood shortages,” said Rachel Parlier, marketing manager for Houchin Community Blood Bank, in a statement.

“As the nation faces an increasingly unsteady blood supply, Houchin Community Blood Bank and our hospitals are urging our community to donate blood. All donation types are being heavily affected, although, O blood types have seen the most detrimental impact.”

Walk-ins are accepted but scheduling an appointment will limit wait times for donors. You can also save time by filing out a questionnaire before donating blood.