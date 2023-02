BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Caring Corner will be hosting its Sweetheart Dance from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fri, Feb 10.

The Sweetheart Dance is for children who are developmentally delayed or "medically fragile." The event will feature dancing, food, and fun activities. All families of children with special needs are invited to attend.

While the dance is free, attendees must RSVP in advance by calling (661) 847-7342.