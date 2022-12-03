Chez Noël Holiday Home Tour in Bakersfield brings decor inspiration while helping schoolkids in need

The Assistance League of Bakersfield is now holding its 33rd annual Chez Noël Holiday Home Tour. The tours started Friday, December 2 and will continue on Saturday, December 3.

Local residents looking for holiday home decor inspiration can still buy tickets to the Chez Noël Holiday Home Tour at the Bargain Box store on Q Street in downtown Bakersfield. All proceeds from ticket sales will go towards providing clothes and hygiene kits to Kern County children in need.

Tickets to Chez Noël not only get the bearer exclusive access to shop with additional vendors at the Bargain Box, they can also learn the history of the Junior League Community Center and take a tour of the three featured holiday decorated homes, all while benefitting low-income children in the community.

"Children need to feel good when they go to school, and they need to feel good about their hygiene, so the money that we raise through the Bargain Box and the Chez Noël Home Tour is able to provide brand new clothing to these children who just beam with excitement, and the hygiene kit to help them take care of those personal needs, so that they go to school clean and fresh and ready to learn," said Jeanna Young, President of the Assistance League of Bakersfield.

The organization provides both uniforms and retail clothes to children who have been identified as needing assistance by their school district.

Daniel Beer, the owner of one of the homes featured on the tour, says he decided to open his home for the first time ever to help give back to his community.

"People in Bakersfield have a very big heart, and they're always taking care of people that are less fortunate, and that's what really attracted me to doing this," said Beer.

Beer purchased the home with his husband in March, and after learning that the Assistance League donates clothes to in-need children, he says he knew he had to be a part of the program.

According to Beer, the unique architecture of the house piqued the interest of many community members, and after almost three weeks of decorating the home to the theme of "The 12 Days of Christmas," he was ready to open his home to the public on Friday.

"I think with them providing clothing for young kids to go to school, you don't see the rich or the poor, and I think that's really important, especially for a young kid to got to school and somebody is dressed better than they are, and they can go to school on their first day and be proud that they have new clothes that are provided by the League," said Beer.

Candace Martinez, a visitor on the home tour, says she always wanted to attend and bought tickets on the spot while shopping with her mom.

"It's just important to help in any way that we can, and we actually know one of the homeowners that has a house, and so we wanted to come and be a part and have a fun day," said Martinez.

Young says the Assistance League of Bakersfield dresses nearly 3,500 kids a year, adding that she hopes the home tour event contributes to the festivities of the holiday season.

"We certainly hope that the community has a lot of fun," said Young. "It's oftentimes the kickoff for the holiday, Christmas spirit here in town. A lot of people have been doing this for years and years. It's a tradition, and it kicks off a really fun time."

Beer says he plans to continue opening his home to residents that want to use it for special events.

"I'm hoping that people can make their dreams come true here," said Beer.

Tickets for the second day of the Chez Noël Holiday Home Tour are available at the Assistance League's Bargain Box Thrift Store located at 1924 Q Street in downtown Bakersfield from 9:30 am until 4:00 pm. For more information, you can call the store at 323-0838.