Chipotle to open in Ridgecrest with drive-thru pickup lane

Restaurant to feature a Chipotlane
FILE - A Chipotle restaurant featuring a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane for customers to get their digital orders without leaving their cars, is seen.<br/>
Posted at 1:14 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 16:14:01-04

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — Chipotle announced it'll open its first restaurant in Ridgecrest on Wednesday.

The location will feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane for customers to get their digital orders without leaving their cars.

The company also said the first 50 people in line for Wednesday's opening will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise and people who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will get free chips and guacamole after their first purchase.

The restaurant is located at 850 S. China Lake Boulevard, Suite 210  in Ridgecrest.

The company also says Chipotle is looking to hire employees for its Ridgecrest restaurant. For more details, visit Chipotle's website.

