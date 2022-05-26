CHP to deploy motorcycle safety enforcement operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol said it will deploy a motorcycle safety enforcement operation in the Bakersfield area starting Friday, May 27th.

CHP said more officers will be on the road to try to reduce motorcycle crashes due to unsafe speeds, following too closely, making unsafe lane changes, and other violations by both motorcyclists and other drivers.

Through a grant from The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the operation will continue through Sept. 30th, 2022.

According to provisional data from January 2020 through December 2020, there were 131 crashes with injuries involving motorcycles and 15 deadly crashes involving motorcycles within CHP's Bakersfield jurisdiction.