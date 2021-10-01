City of Bakersfield is offering a drive-thru pet vaccine clinic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bring your pet in for a low-cost drive-thru pet vaccine clinic. The City of Bakersfield Animal Control unit is hosting the event. The vaccines are available to dogs living within the city limits.

The clinic will be held at Central Park at Millcreek on Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. until noon.

The clinic is offering:

· Rabies vaccines (They can be given to puppies as young as three months of age as well as adult dogs. A dog license must be purchased in conjunction with the rabies vaccine.)

· DAPP vaccines (For puppies needing to begin their vaccination series or adult dogs needing an annual booster.)

· Bordetella vaccine (Kennel cough – recommended for dog park usage)

Please review the following information:

1. Clinic stations will be set up in the parking lot off 21st Street; this will be a drive through event.

2. Attendees and their pets should remain in their vehicle, staff will make contact and distribute forms and provide directions on how to complete them.

3. Customers without vehicles will be given an appointment time to return for services.

4. Bi-lingual staff will be available.

5. We DO NOT provide vaccines for cats at the outdoor clinics.

6. All customers will be asked to wear masks when interacting with Animal Control staff, medical staff, or volunteers.

For more information, please contact the Animal Control office at 661-326-3436 or look at their website.