City of Bakersfield to hold 2 bulky item drop-off events

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield will hold two bulky item trash drop-off events on Sat, Jan 14. These will be the first drop-off events of the year.

The trash drop-off events will take place at the Bakersfield Municipal Airport on South Union Avenue and at the Riverlakes Ranch Community Center on Riverlakes Drive. Both events will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Accepted items include furniture, mattresses, kitchen appliances, electronics, water heaters, TVs, computers, and barbeque grills. Items that will not be accepted include propane tanks, construction materials, A/C units, hazardous waste, any item with a refrigerant, liquid waste, and items weighing more than 300 pounds.