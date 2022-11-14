Watch Now
City of Bakersfield to hold 6th annual Christmas Tree Lighting event

Posted at 1:40 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 16:40:37-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield will hold its sixth annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Saturday, November 26th. The ceremony will take place at the Centennial Plaza in front of the Mechanics Bank Arena at 5 p.m.

The Christmas Tree Lighting will feature an on-site live nativity, music, and an appearance from Santa Claus and his wife, Mrs. Claus. Mayor Karen Goh and various members of Bakersfield's City Council will speak during the event, leading up to Mayor Goh lighting the tree.

The event is free and open to the public.

Following the event will be the Bakersfield Condors' annual Teddy Bear Toss game inside the Mechanics Bank Arena. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the puck drops at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
