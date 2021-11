BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you're wondering what to do with all that leftover grease from your turkey dinner the City of Bakersfield has you covered.

A grease collection event kicks off on Monday and runs through Jan.7th.

Residents are asked to put their used cooking oil and grease in sealed containers before dropping it off. There will be no charge to dispose of it.

Drop off locations will be at the Wastewater Treatment Plant and the North of the River Sanitary District main office.