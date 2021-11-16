Watch
Comedian George Lopez returning to Bakersfield

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
George Lopez performs during "Stand Up for Haiti" comedy fundraiser on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles.
Posted at 12:50 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 15:50:05-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Comedian George Lopez is returning to Bakersfield with his “OMG Hi! Comedy Tour" at the Mechanics Bank Theater on March 19th.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19th will be available online and at the Mechanics Bank Theater box office.
Lopez has starred in numerous comedy specials on HBO as well as the ABC hit TV show "George Lopez" and the recent Nextflix comedy special "We'll Do It For Half." He was nominated for a Grammy for Best Comedy Album for "El Mas Chingon" in 2006.

Lopez will be performing at 8 p.m.

