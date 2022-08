BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Comedienne Sommore is coming to the Bakersfield Fox Theater on Sept. 24th.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are on sale online, by phone at 661-324-1369, or at the Fox Theater box office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The "Queen of Comedy" was the first woman to host BET's "Comic View" and has been featured on Russell Simmons’ “Def Comedy Jam" and “Showtime at the Apollo.”

The show will be hosted by Damon Williams and include featured guest TuRae Gordon.