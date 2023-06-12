Community Action Partnership of Kern to hold Summer Job Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) will hold a Summer Job Fair event on Fri, June 23.

According to CAPK, the job fair "aims to provide valuable opportunities for job seekers to explore diverse career paths and secure employment that aligns with their skills and aspirations." Those attending the event will be able to talk with hiring managers face-to-face as they submit their resumes. There will also be "on-the-spot interviews."

The Summer Job Fair is free and open to the public. CAPK asks that those searching for a job bring multiple copies of their resume and dress appropriately for job interviews.

The Summer Job Fair will take place at the Four Points Sheraton on California Avenue. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

