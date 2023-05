SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — In celebration of the month, the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) will host a Community Resource Fair at the Shafter Youth Center on Sat, May 13.

The event aims to highlight the many programs and services available to residents through CAPK. The CAPK Food Bank will also be on hand providing free food distribution. Children who attend the event will receive a free book.

The Community Resource Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.