Community event looks to provide PPE, COVID tests, financial help for those in need

The event is free to the public.
23ABC News
Posted at 10:55 AM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 13:55:37-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Friday morning a community event will be offered for those needing personal protective equipment (PPE), COVID tests, or help with utility bills.

The MLK Community Initiative and the Circle of Life Foundation will be on hand to help those in need. The event is free to the public.

For utility and rental assistance, there will be a number of items to bring including ID, income proof, rental or mortgage agreement, and more.

It will take place at the ShePOWER leadership headquarters on New Stine Road at 10 a.m.

