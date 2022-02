BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Country legend Dwight Yoakam is coming to the Bakersfield Fox Theater on May 1st.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25th, online, at the Fox Theater box office, or by calling 661-324-1369. You can get your tickets earlier at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24th, by using the code "STREETS."

Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums and has won several Grammy Awards.