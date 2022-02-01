Watch
CSUB celebrates Black History Month with read aloud event

Second-grade children read books in the elementary school.
Posted at 5:36 PM, Jan 31, 2022
2022-01-31

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — CSU Bakersfield is holding a ‘Teacher Read Aloud Series’ event for Black History Month on Feb. 16 at 5 p.m.

The event is being hosted by Dominique Lane, where she will be reading ‘Brown Boy Joy’ by Thomishia Booker.

Lane was born in Lynwood but moved to Bakersfield in 1998. She graduated CSUB in 2015 with a bachelor’s in Psychology and a minor in studio art.

She is a first-generation college graduate and athlete and is currently getting her teaching credentials though the Black Educator Teacher Residency program at CSUB.

The event will be online on Zoom.

