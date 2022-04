BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California State University Bakersfield is celebrating National Public Health Week and promoting the school's new public health program.

CSUB is hosting panel speakers and discussions as well as a community resource and health fair.

The panel discussions kick off Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. and the resource fair will take place this afternoon from 1 to 5 p.m.

Current students will help run the event and offer more information to potential students of all ages.