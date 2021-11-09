Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood brings live show to Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Mills Entertainment Presents Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live is coming to the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on March 23rd, 2022.

The live show starts at 6:30 p.m. and doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The family-friendly event brings the Neighborhood of Make-Believe to life in a theatrical setting. Familiar characters from Mr. Rogers include Daniel Tiger, Miss Elaina, Katerina Kittycat, Prince Wednesday, O the Owl, and more. The live show also features new songs as well as fan-favorites including the beloved “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12th but are available starting 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10th with the code "DANIEL."

Tickets are available online or at the box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mills Entertainment requires all attendees over the age of two to wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status. There's a flexible refund policy in place for those who are experiencing a fever or not feeling well to stay home.

