Dave & Buster's comes to the Valley Plaza Mall

Posted at 9:39 AM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 12:39:01-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dave & Buster's will open a new location in the Valley Plaza Mall on October 17th, making it the second Dave & Buster's in Bakersfield.

According to a press release from the franchise, the new mall location will have more than 30,000 square feet filled with arcade games, a 40-foot tall wall with multiple HDTVs on it, and a chef-crafted menu.

In the same press release, the company revealed that they are hiring for 150 positions at the new Dave & Buster's. Positions available include servers, hosts, line cooks, bartenders, and game technicians.

