Delano businesses partnering to provide takeout Thanksgiving meals

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Adventist Health, the Delano School Districts, and Tony's Firehouse Grill in Delano are pleased to announce the 4th annual Community Thanksgiving Meal. Residents of Delano and surrounding communities are invited to come get a free take-out Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm as supplies last.

The meals are traditional Thanksgiving with all the fixings: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, and pumpkin pie for dessert. They'll be available for residents to pick up at Tony's Firehouse Grill at 502 County Line Road in Delano.

In a statement sent to 23ABC, Art Armendariz, chair of the Planning Committee for the City of Delano, expressed his gratitude for the continued commitment to community being shown for the fourth year in a row.

"Our goal as a committee comprised of local community leaders is to ensure everyone has an opportunity to enjoy a warm holiday meal, whether someone is in need, falling on hard times, or simply isn't able to cook over the holiday," said Armendariz. "We are extremely thankful for everyone that comes together to make this event happen, and Anthony Martinez from tony's Firehouse Grill on keeping this tradition alive."

In previous years, the volunteer committee has been able to provide more than 1500 meals a year, all through donations from local organizations, partners, and generous members of the community.