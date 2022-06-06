Discounted train tickets offered for Allensworth Park's Juneteenth Festival

ALLENSWORTH, Calif. (KERO) — Amtrak San Joaquins has scheduled a special stop at Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park for multiple trains for the park's annual Juneteenth Festival on Saturday, June 11th.

The trains are being offered at a 50 percent discount online. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Amtrak San Joaquins has been a long-time partner to the FOA in connecting the people of California with the historic town of Allensworth” said FOA President, Sasha Biscoe.

“We encourage any individual that is interested in immersing themselves in the rich, ethnically diverse history of our state to consider taking advantage of the affordable, convenient, and fun transportation option provided by Amtrak San Joaquins and join us on June 11th to celebrate Juneteenth.”

Southbound trains that will be running for the event include trains 702, 710, 712, 714. Northbound trains include trains 713, 715, 717 and 719. When buying train tickets, a 50 percent discount will automatically be applied to the ticket purchase and on up to five companion tickets.

Trains will travel to the Allensworth station and free shuttle will take visitors to the main area of the park.