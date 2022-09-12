Disney On Ice returns to Bakersfield with Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Disney On Ice returns to Bakersfield to present Find Your Hero, an ice show featuring characters from movies such as Moana, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Tangled, and The Little Mermaid. Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero will be at the Mechanics Bank Arena from October 28th until October 30th.

Disney On Ice is a series of touring ice skating shows that focus on different Disney characters from fan-favorite movies. The series, once known as Walt Disney's World on Ice, celebrated its 21st anniversary in July.

Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero follows classic characters Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Ariel, Belle, and the Beast, as well as modern Disney characters like Moana, Maui, Anna, Elsa, Rapunzel, and Flynn Ryder, as they discover what it truly means to be a hero through the power of figure skating and dance.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on May 24. Customers can get exclusive access to the pre-sale by becoming a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer.