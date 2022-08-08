Dress for the Stars gala fundraiser set for September

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dress for Success is celebrating its 10th anniversary and is hosting a Dress for the Stars gala fundraiser set for Sept. 17th at the Petroleum Club at Sundale.

The inaugural black-tie event starts at 6 p.m. with proceeds staying in Kern County to help empower women in our community to achieve economic independence.

The night includes dinner, dancing, and a silent/live auction.

Tickets are $150 and can be purchased at Eventbrite's website.

The Petroleum Club at Sundale is located at 6218 Sundale Ave.