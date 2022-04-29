Drug take-back event taking place in Kern County this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Various locations in Kern County will hold a drug take-back and recycling event.

Kaiser Permanente will be partnering with the Bakersfield Police Department and other local agencies to help you recycle unwanted or expired prescription drugs. The nationwide event gives the community an opportunity to prevent prescription pill abuse and theft.

Kaiser will hold their event Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at their Stockdale Highway location.

The city of Tehachapi will also host one. Residents can bring their disposals to police headquarters at 220 West C Street.