Dustin's Diner fundraiser open, proceeds benefit Open Door Network

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dustin's Diner is officially open, offering some extra cheer throughout the rest of the year.

The diner raises funds every December for the Bakersfield Homeless Center. Over the last ten years, the diner has raised more than $275,000.

"From now through December 23rd, as folks come out to look at the lights driving through, walking through, seeing the displays," said Kim Mishkind, a volunteer. "We are selling hot chocolate and hot cider, cookies. Everything is a dollar and every single penny goes to the Open Door Network, formally the Bakersfield Homeless Center."

The event is run by volunteers and all items needed to operate the diner are donated by local businesses and residents.

The diner will open each night at 6 p.m. through Dec 23.