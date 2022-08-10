Watch Now
E.T.'s 40th anniversary re-release is coming to IMAX in Bakersfield

Steven Spielberg, director of the classic 1982 film "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," poses at a 40th anniversary screening of the film on the opening night of the TCM Classic Film Festival, Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.
Posted at 1:25 PM, Aug 10, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Steven Spielberg's classic movie "E.T. the extra terrestrial" is set for a 40th anniversary re-release and is coming to Bakersfield.

Reading Cinemas - Valley Plaza 16 with IMAX will be showing the movie starting Thursday, Aug. 11th through Thursday, Aug. 18th.

Originally released in May 1982, the movie tells the story of Elliot who finds an extraterrestrial stranded on Earth who needs to help the alien find his way back to his home planet.

"E.T." won four Oscars and has grossed more than $790 million.

