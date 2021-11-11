Events happening in Bakersfield for Veterans Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield is celebrating Veterans Day with major events around town.

Veterans Day Parade

To kick it off, Bakersfield is bringing back its annual Veterans Day Parade at 10 a.m. The parade route will start on L and 21st street and proceed to 20th and P street.

Breakfast or Lunch

If you’re looking for breakfast you can go to a pancake breakfast, sponsored by the Kern Law Enforcement Association, starting at 8 a.m. Free for veterans, and $5 for non-veterans.

For lunch, Halliburton is sponsoring burgers and tri-tip sandwiches beginning at noon.

Portrait of a Warrior Gallery

Another place that is celebrating Veterans Day is ‘Portrait of a Warrior Gallery’. They’re taking the day to return a POW medal to a WWII soldier’s family.

Camp Hamilton

Camp Hamilton is holding a Veterans Day event at noon at Lerdo Highway. There will be vendors, raffles, and food offered at the event.

