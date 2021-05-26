Events planned for Memorial Day in Kern County

(KERO) — Two Memorial Day ceremonies are preparing to welcome back the public for in-person tributes this Monday.

Union Cemetery held a virtual event last year during the pandemic. Officials say this year the public is invited to return to the historic resting place of Kern County veterans and pay tribute beginning at 9 a.m. There will be speakers, music, and a new cannon salute to remember their sacrifice.

Greenlawn Cemetery is asking you to join them at their Northeast Memorial Park for a tribute starting at 11 a.m.

The Bakersfield National Cemetery will hold a small private gathering due to COVID restrictions.

On Monday, May 31 beginning at 10 a.m. the Tehachapi American Legion Post 221 will be hosting the Memorial Day Parade. The parade route is on F Street in downtown Tehachapi beginning at Mulberry St. and running east on F St. to Mojave St.; turning south on Mojave St and ending at Central Park at E Street. The Memorial Day Parade is set to begin at 10 AM A flag-raising ceremony will begin at 11 AM at Central Park.

