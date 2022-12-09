Flu testing now available at state-run COVID-19 testing sites

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced that it is expanding its free COVID-19 testing program to include flu testing on Friday, December 9th.

“Respiratory infections are spreading quickly now and could continue throughout the winter," said State Public Health Officer and CDPH Director Dr Tomás Aragón. "I urge everyone six months of age and older to get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19 as soon as possible, and should you become ill, please promptly seek testing and appropriate treatment.”

According to the CDPH, COVID-19 flu testing results will take approximately 30 minutes. If the patient tests positive for COVID-19, treatment medications will be provided on-site at no cost.

“Older adults, immunocompromised individuals, young children, and pregnant persons are at highest risk for complications of respiratory viruses," said Dr Aragón. "Getting the flu and COVID-19 vaccines beforehand, and treatment if you become ill, can help reduce severe illness. It takes a few weeks after vaccination for the body to build immunity, so don't delay getting vaccinated.”

There are over 100 state-run testing sites in California. A list of locations is available at MyTurn.ca.gov.