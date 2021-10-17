Fox Theater looking for submissions for 'Memories on H Street' Project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For 90 years, the Fox Theater has provided entertainment and been a landmark for Bakersfield. Many people have memories here — whether it be catching a show, working the concession stand, or maybe even having a first date here. Those are the memories the theater is hoping to commemorate in the Memories on H Street book.

“You know, this building was once almost lost not too long ago,” said Matthew Spindler, Executive Director of the Fox.

The Fox Theater quickly approaching nearly a century in the community.

“It’s surprising how many people in the community don’t know what the Fox is, what it does, the importance of it not only to the town now, but what the importance of it was 90 years ago,” Spindler said.

The theater looking to commemorate this moment with their “Memories on H Street” book project.

Uncovering memories that will be captured in a book helping preserve, entertain, and educate our community about the majestic theater for generations to come.

“It’s also a really great opportunity to reflect back on the almost 90 years of history they’ve had in our community,” said Corrine Coats, Vice President of the Fox Theater Foundation.

The theater asking the community for photos, ticket stubs, anything possible — relating to the theater.

They’re also partnering up with Driller Service Academy at Bakersfield High School to look through old archives to find ads and articles pertaining to the fox.

“Everything from advertisements for movies, to events for WWII, the Korean War, remodeling stories, anything related to the Fox to be saved and gone through later,” said Ken Hooper, DSA coordinator.

The hope — to find the stories forgotten in time.

“We want to get as much of the history possible, we want it to be correct,” Spindler said.

To submit your photos and anecdotes, see here.