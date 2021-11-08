Watch
Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons coming to Mechanics Bank Theater

Courtesy of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons
Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons perform live.
Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons
Posted at 12:56 PM, Nov 08, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Iconic musician Frankie Valli will be performing with The Four Seasons on Feb. 11th at Mechanics Bank Theater.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15th online or at Mechanics Bank Theater box office.

Hailing from New Jersey, Valli, as part of The Four Seasons and solo, has sung such hits as "Sherry," "Walk Like a Man," Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," and "Big Girls Don't Cry" among many others.

His career led to the Broadway smash musical "Jersey Boys," which tells the story of Valli and The Four Seasons and fetures their biggest hits.

