Free Wasco Art Festival to feature music, chalk, and painting

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Wasco Art Festival will take place at Barker Park on Saturday, November 5th. The festival is free and will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

While the event officially begins at 12 p.m., the festival will start with a chalk art walk at 10 a.m. At 12 p.m., the art exhibition will open. The event will have live music, vendors, and multiple opportunities to create art through painting parties and sessions. It will also feature guest speakers Javier Hernandez of the Salvation Army, Wasco Recreation and Parks Chairwoman Kayla Castillo, and Wasco Mayor Gilberto Reyna.

Spots for vendors for the Wasco Art Festival are still open. To find out more information on becoming a vendor for the event, call 661-758-3081.