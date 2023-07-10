Fresco Mexican Grill, Stay Focused Ministries to hold backpack drive, block party

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Stay Focused Ministries and Fresco Mexican Grill and Meat Market will partner to host a back drive and block party in Central Bakersfield on Sat, July 29.

The backpack drive and block party aims to give away 1,000 backpacks to children in need in Kern County. The event will also feature free tacos, live music, and games.

"We are thrilled to partner with Fresco Mexican Grill & Meat Market to host this exciting backpack drive and block party," said Stay Focused Ministries founder Manuel Carrizalez. "Our goal is to create a positive impact in the community by providing essential supplies to children and offering a memorable day of fun and fellowship for everyone."

The backpack drive and block party will be held on the corner of K Street and California Avenue, across the street from Fresco Meat Market. The event is free and will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Stay Focus Ministries is also asking any vendor who would like to support the event to donate school supplies to fill the backpacks.

